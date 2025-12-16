Reddit is challenging the recently implemented social media ban, having filed a lawsuit against the country and Michell Rowland, its Communications Minister. The platform argues that the under-16 ban doesn’t apply to it because it isn’t a social media platform (sorry, but it really is), and should therefore be exempt.

Reddit says that it “operates as a collection of public fora arranged by subject”. “That is because it is not the case that the sole purpose, or a significant purpose, of Reddit is to enable ‘online social interaction’ between two or more end-users.”

The lawsuit comes after Australia rolled out a new ruling last week, banning under-16s from accessing virtually all social media platforms. It includes Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube to verify the ages of Australian users and close the accounts of those identified as under 16. Platforms that fail to comply face fines of up to US$33 million (~RM134.9 million).

Some platforms, like Facebook’s Meta, are already complying with Australia’s new ruling, removing Australian children from the platform. For the record, the company initially pushed back against the ruling but ultimately chose to comply.

For that matter, the Australian government stands unimpressed by Reddit’s move, believing that the platform’s move in more in line with protecting its profits, and not the welfare or well-being of children.”It is action we saw time and time again by Big Tobacco against tobacco control, and we are seeing it now by some social media or big tech giants,” Mark Butler, Health Minister of Australia, said.

In Malaysia, we’re not that far off from enacting a similar law of our own; using Australia as an example, our government will also be banning under 16s from accessing social media next year, with a mandatory eKYC system to verify users are of the appropriate age.

(Source: Reuters)