We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: some people just have all the luck in the world. For one gamer in the US, they scored one of the best deals of this year: An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti for the low, low price of US$80 (~RM321).

Redditor ForkDryer posted on the pcmasterrace subreddit about their good fortune. They were in Walmart when they walked by the GPU cabinet of the outlet, and he saw the RTX 5060 Ti, which was an MSI Ventus 2X model.

ForkDryer undoubtedly did a double take before proceeding to take a picture of the card, thinking that the US$80 price tag was a mistake, and that it could be “US$80 off”. But no, that wasn’t the case.

While it is very likely a clearance mistake or a pricing error on Walmart’s part, ForkDryer saw the opportunity and took it, and it all checked out, literally. The RTX 5060 Ti scanned at that exact price at checkout, and they were the proud owner of an 8GB variant of the card.

NVIDIA released the RTX 5060 Ti in two VRAM configurations: 8GB and 16GB. In Malaysia, pricing for the GPU starts at the RM2,000 for the 8GB version, while the 16GB model starts from RM2,600.

While we reviewed the 16GB variant when it launched a year ago, the model ForkDryer got was the 8GB version. But, seeing how they also said that they were looking for an upgrade to their ageing GTX 1060 6GB GPU, and for a fraction of the GPU’s SRP, we doubt the man’s complaining.

(Source: Reddit, Videocardz)