TNG Digital has expanded access to Amanah Saham Malaysia 3 (ASM 3) by becoming one of Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad’s (ASNB) digital agents, allowing new users to subscribe to the fund directly via TNG eWallet. First-time investors can begin their investment journey through the GOfinance section in the app, with investments starting from as low as RM10.

New ASNB users can register for an ASNB account entirely within TNG eWallet and immediately start investing without needing to visit a physical branch. Once registered, users can manage and monitor their investments through several in-app features, including access to existing ASNB account information, ASNB Bijak (dependent) account details, subscriptions to new funds, investments in existing funds, and the ability to set up automated weekly or monthly recurring investments through Auto Labur.

To encourage more Malaysians to start investing, TNG Digital is offering a guaranteed RM3 cashback to new ASNB users who subscribe a minimum of RM100 in ASM 3 in a single transaction during the campaign period. The campaign has been extended until 31 December 2025, with ASM 3 subscriptions on TNG eWallet capped at RM1,000 per user.

According to TNG Digital, ASNB has allocated an exclusive RM118 million worth of ASM 3 units for new investors under this initiative. ASM 3 is a fixed-price fund with long-term appeal, and unit availability remains limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Meanwhile, GOfinance was introduced on TNG eWallet last year and serves as a financial services hub aimed primarily at beginners. It offers tools such as credit score purchases for monitoring credit health, the Touch ‘n Go eWallet Visa Card for added flexibility in spending eWallet balances, an expense tracking feature to help users better understand their financial habits, and integration with the GOrewards programme to incentivise engagement.

(Source: TNG Digital press release)