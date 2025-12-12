HONOR is now offering its recently launched Magic8 Pro smartphone through a range of mobile plans from major Malaysian telcos, allowing customers to pick up the device via monthly instalments starting from as low as RM10. The plans are available through CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Unifi Mobile, and Yes 5G.

According to each telco’s listing, all of them are offering the top-end 1TB configuration of the HONOR Magic8 Pro 5G. However, not every colourway is available across the board, as only the Sunrise Gold and Black options are shown.

CelcomDigi

CelcomDigi offers the HONOR Magic8 Pro from RM70 per month via Easy360, with RM0 upfront and 0% interest. The phone is bundled with the telco’s CelcomDigi One Ultra and Pro plans, Family/Gadget SIM Plus, as well as Postpaid 5G 100, Postpaid 5G 120, Postpaid 5G 140, and Postpaid 5G 160.

Maxis

Maxis subscribers can get the device from RM75 per month on a 36-month Maxis Postpaid contract. Involved plans include the Postpaid Share 48, Postpaid 109, Postpaid 139, Postpaid 169, and Postpaid 199.

U Mobile

U Mobile is offering the Magic8 Pro for RM89 per month when paired with the U Family or U Postpaid plan. The telco is also bundling up to 1,000GB of 5G data and free global roaming in over 60 destinations.

Unifi Mobile

According to HONOR, Unifi Mobile customers can own the Magic8 Pro through EzOwn, starting from RM102 per month beginning 18 December 2025. However, it appears that the telco has yet to list the phone in its device page.

Yes 5G

Yes 5G currently offers the lowest monthly payment, allowing users to own the Magic8 Pro from only RM10 per month, paired with uncapped 5G data and speeds. Unfortunately, the phone is currently listed as sold out and the telco is recommending customers to visit its nearest stores instead.

HONOR Magic8 Pro Recap

1 of 6 - +

The HONOR Magic8 Pro features a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED display capable of reaching 6,000 nits peak brightness. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

The rear cameras include a 50MP wide, 200MP periscope telephoto, and 50MP ultrawide setup, while the front uses a 50MP sensor with TOF 3D. The device also comes with a massive 7,100mAh battery which supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging.

Pricing starts at RM4,599 for the 12GB + 512GB model and RM5,199 for the 16GB + 1TB variant.

(Source: HONOR Malaysia press release)