The HONOR Magic V6 was launched in its home market two months ago. And it looks like it’s already made its way to our shores, waiting for its official debut. And the company made quite a show of the durability of its hinge, one of the highlights during its home launch.

In case you missed it, HONOR claimed that the Magic V6 sports an upgraded steel hinge, which was tested to withstand up to 500,000 fold and unfold cycles. The company took it a step further today by putting it through two pretty extreme stress tests, or three depending on if you count the third one as distinctly different. One is including it in a pull-up bar setup, with some people hanging off of it while others doing a couple of actual pull-ups.

The other is putting the HONOR Magic V6 in between an airport buggy and a 1.25 tonne Diamond DA42 aircraft, and having the former tow the latter for 150m. A third, if you could call it that, is repeating the aforementioned test, but with a Ferrari F430, and for 30m instead. It’s technically the more impressive feat, as the car weighs around 1.5 tonnes instead.

Moving on to its external display specifically, HONOR shows the glass on the Magic V6 withstanding steel-wool abrasion, with the latter attached to a power drill. Though it’s worth reiterating that it’s only the glass that’s being subjected to this torture test, as the demo was done with the glass detached from the phone.

Beyond these, the company has not mentioned much else about the local version of the HONOR Magic V6. The only other thing that was revealed was the IP68 and IP69 ratings, which the brand reiterates as being a first for foldables.

Other items from the spec sheet, we’re working with what we know from the Chinese launch. This means a 6.52-inch Full HD+ outer display and a 7.95-inch 2,352 x 2,172 primary display, both of the LTPO 2.0 AMOLED type. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 16GB + 512GB memory and storage combo, and a 6,600 mAh battery supporting 80W wired and 66W wireless charging.

Finally, HONOR shared that it will be launching the Magic V6 locally at 8PM on 4 June 2026. There will be a livestream of the event on the brand’s official Facebook page. That’s when the phone’s price and availability will be revealed, alongside confirmation of its specs, as well as if it only comes in one memory and storage configuration.