WhatsApp has announced a new wave of updates coming to its messaging app just before the holidays. These features include missed call messages, status stickers, and improved Meta AI image generation. The company claims that this will make it easier to connect with the people who matter most.

Starting with the additions for calls. WhatsApp noted that the holiday season can be quite hectic for some, and that they may not be able to pick up incoming calls in time. Hence, moving forward, users can now record a voice or video note, depending on the call type, for them to listen to later. The company says that this approach will make “voicemails a thing of the past”.

The voice chat feature also received an update. For those unaware, this feature allows you to have a separate, smaller call in a group chat without disturbing the entire group, like a Discord voice channel. Now, users can now send reactions during a voice chat without interrupting the conversation. Group video calls received a quick touch-up, in that participants will now be automatically prioritised, making it easier to tell who is talking.

In terms of chats, WhatsApp will also be improving the image generation abilities of Meta AI with the help of Midjourney and Flux. These improvements apply to images you generate for chats or for Status posts. You can also utilise Meta AI to animate any photo and turn it into a short video.

Stepping away from AI, the desktop version of the messaging platform will be receiving a new media tab. This makes it easier for users to search for their documents, links, and media across chats. Speaking of links, WhatsApp will also be improving the visuals for link previews, saying that it will be “streamlining long URL links to avoid disrupting the chat”.

There will also be updates for the app as a whole. Soon, users will be able to share music lyrics and questions that other people can interact with. On the topic of questions, WhatsApp has also introduced questions to Channel, allowing admins to better engage with their audiences and get responses in real time.

Unfortunately, the company did not share exactly when these updates will roll out, but as mentioned earlier, we can likely expect them to arrive sometime before Christmas. However, it’s worth noting that some features, like the missed call messages, are already here for you to utilise.

(Source: WhatsApp [official blog])