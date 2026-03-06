WhatsApp might be planning to launch a new premium subscription plan to its platform. Called WhatsApp Plus, the plan is reportedly currently in development for both Android and iOS, with no confirmed release date yet.

This information comes from an X post by WABetaInfo, which also detailed some of the perks included in WhatsApp Plus. Apparently, the plan will offer more advanced customisation options, giving paying users control over the app’s look. Subscribers will allegedly have access to 14 new app icons, as well as a selection of theme and accent colours.

Other than that, paying users will be able to pin up to 20 chats. As it stands, the app has a limit of only three pinned chats, so this would be quite the upgrade. For users with multiple important conversations to keep track of, the expansion ensures all chats remain easily accessible.

Furthermore, the subscription may come with a set of exclusive ringtones, each with its own distinctive style. Aside from creating more possibilities for personalisation, the ringtones may also help users distinguish WhatsApp notifications from others. Beyond that, the platform could introduce more premium perks over time. Some examples include exclusive stickers and more “immersive and interactive” reactions.

It is worth noting that most of these features focus more on the customisation aspect, rather than core functions and tools. In theory, this new paid tier shouldn’t adversely affect free users as it will be a completely optional add-on. Users will still be able to continue using the app as normal with no subscription required.

For now, there has been no official confirmation on this WhatsApp Plus subscription plan. It’s also unclear how much the plan will cost. And of course, the included features could also change before the release.

