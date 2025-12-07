WhatsApp announced late last month that it will be barring third-party AI chatbots from operating in the messaging app. This would take effect on 15 January, though some of these chatbot providers have made their own announcement ahead of time. Because of this, parent company Meta is now in the crosshairs of the European Commission (EC).

The reason for both should be pretty straightforward. For one, Meta wants to give its own Meta AI priority, which explains the barring of the other services. I the same vein, the EC deems this as an anticompetitive action. Or to use the EC’s own words, “the Commission is concerned that such a new policy may prevent third party AI providers from offering their services through WhatsApp”.

The ban and investigation applies strictly to AI chatbots when it is the primary feature. WhatsApp previously said that it is allowing companies to use AI chatbots as part of their service such as automated responses for a retailer. But businesses are still prohibited from making use of usage data to create, train or improve external AI models.

Either way, the EC says that, if proven Meta could run afoul of rules within the European Union which itself “prohibit the abuse of a dominant position”. It’s unclear what the duration of the investigation is like, though to the average consumer it seems as straightforward can be.

(Source: European Commission)