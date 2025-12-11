It’s 12.12 tomorrow, which means it’s time for more tech deals. Ahead of the sales event, multiple brands have announced discounts on selected items, including smartphones, wearables, as well as smart home products. As per usual, we have taken the liberty to curate a list of some of the noteworthy deals.

Of course, this is by no means an exhaustive list, as some of the less substantial offers have been left out. Additionally, some companies have yet to announce their 12.12 deals, so expect even more discounts to crop up.

With that out of the way, here are the deals so far:

realme

The following prices are once vouchers have been taken into account.

Shopee

realme 13 Plus (12GB+512GB) – RM1,799 > RM1,065

> realme Pad 2 Lite (8GB+256GB) – RM1,099 > RM800

Lazada

realme 13 Pro Plus – RM2,299 > RM1,299

> realme 14 5G (12GB+256GB) – RM1,299 > RM1,049

TikTok Shop

Huawei

(Shopee / Lazada)

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 – RM249 > RM99

> Huawei Watch Fit SE – RM399 > RM219

> Huawei Pura 80 – RM3,299 > RM2,799

> Huawei Pura 80 Pro – RM4,599 > RM3,599

> Huawei Pura 80 Ultra – RM6,599 > RM5,599

> Huawei MatePad SE 11 4GB+128GB WiFi – RM899 > RM599

> Huawei MatePad 11.5 Standard Edition – RM1,299 > RM999

> Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 – RM4,999 > RM3,699

In addition to the aforementioned offers and discounts on the Watch Fit 4 and Watch GT 6 lineups, the brand is also hosting a flash sale for selected items on its official website, including audio products and wearables. It is worth noting that some of these devices are discounted more here compared to the other platforms. Of course, this is subject to stock availability, as well as certain terms and conditions.

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 – RM249 > RM12

> Huawei FreeBuds 6 – RM699 > RM120

> Huawei Sound Joy 2 – RM699 > RM120

> Huawei Band 10 – RM189 > RM12

> Huawei Watch Fit SE – RM399 > RM120

> Huawei Watch Fit 4 – RM599 > RM120

> Huawei Watch GT5 Pro 46mm Black – RM1,399 > RM699

HONOR

Lazada

HONOR Magic V5 – RM6,999 > RM5,999

> HONOR 400 (512GB) – RM2,199 > RM1,799

Infinix

(Shopee / Lazada)

Infinix GT 30 Pro – RM1,299 > RM1,099

> Infinix XP03 Wireless Powerbank – RM69 > RM12.12

> Infinix GT 20 Pro Gaming Kit – RM89 > RM12.12

Xiaomi

(Mi online store / Shopee / Lazada)

Xiaomi 15 Ultra – RM5,199 > RM4,499

> Xiaomi Watch S4 – RM699 > RM539

> Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm (Black and Mint Green) – RM699 > RM549

> Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm (White) – RM799 > RM599

> Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm (Sunset Gold) – RM999 > RM799

> Redmi Watch 5 – RM459 > RM339

> Xiaomi Monitor A24i UK – RM449 > RM339

> Xiaomi Gaming Monitor G24i – RM699 > RM429

> Xiaomi Monitor A27i – RM599 > RM449

> Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor G34WQi – RM1,499 > RM1,239

> Xiaomi Mini LED Gaming Monitor G Pro 27i – RM1,899 > RM1,439

> Xiaomi TV A 32 2025 – RM799 > RM549 (Shopee exclusive)

> (Shopee exclusive) Xiaomi TV A 43 2026 – RM1,299 > RM999 (Shopee exclusive)

> (Shopee exclusive) Xiaomi TV A 43 FHD 2026 – RM1,099 > RM799 (Lazada exclusive)

> (Lazada exclusive) Xiaomi TV Max 100 2025 – RM16,999 > RM9,999





Mijia Air Conditioner Pro Eco 5-Star Inverter 1.0HP – RM1,899 > RM1,499 (Shopee exclusive)

> (Shopee exclusive) Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 510L – RM2,899 > RM2,279 (Lazada exclusive)

> (Lazada exclusive) Mijia Front Load Washer Dryer 10.5kg – RM2,299 > RM1,499

> Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 – RM899 > RM719

> Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S40 – RM1,099 > RM699

> Xiaomi Robot Vacuum H40 – RM1,799 > RM999

> Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ – RM2,999 > RM1,669 (Shopee exclusive)

> (Shopee exclusive) Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20 Pro – RM3,199 > RM1,799 (Shopee exclusive)

> (Shopee exclusive) Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20 Max – RM3,499 > RM2099 (Lazada exclusive)

> (Lazada exclusive) Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 5 – RM3,699 > RM2,699

AKASO

Shopee / Lazada

AKASO Brave 4 – RM499 > RM349

> AKASO 360 Standard Combo – RM999 > RM899

TikTok Shop

Samsung

(Official online store exclusive)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 (256GB) – RM7,799 > RM7,199

> Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 (512GB) – RM8,399 > RM7,799

> Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 (1TB) – RM9,899 > RM9,299

> Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 (256GB) – RM4,999 > RM4,399

> Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 (512GB) – RM5,599 > RM4,999

The following items will be discounted upon using the voucher code “DECEMS” at checkout:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB) – RM5,999 > RM5,099

> Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB) – RM6,599 > RM5,699

> Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (1TB) – RM7,799 > RM6,899

> Samsung Galaxy S25+ (512GB) – RM5,599 > RM4,799

> Samsung Galaxy S25 (512GB) – RM4,599 > RM3,999

> Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (256GB) – RM3,099 > RM2,799

> Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (512GB) – RM3,699 > RM3,099

> Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE – RM2,699 > RM2,499

> Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ – RM2,799 > RM2,599

> Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ – RM4,299 > RM3,999

> Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 WiFi – RM3,899 > RM3,599

> Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 5G (256GB) – RM6,499 > RM5,999

> Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 5G (512GB) – RM6,999 > RM6,499

Sony

Shopee