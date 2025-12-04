This year’s batch of Huawei smartwatches includes the Watch 5 and the Watch Ultimate 2, with both models featuring eSIM support. Now, the brand has announced that users can now get eSIMs for the watches via the Maxis eSIM Connect Plan.

This plan lets users share their primary mobile number and existing data allocation across their smartphones and smartwatches. This allows the smartwatches to operate independently, providing wearers with access to calls, messages, as well as mobile data. Priced at RM20 per month, the plan keeps users connected without needing their phones nearby.

Aside from that, both the Watch 5 and the Watch Ultimate 2 are available through Maxis Postpaid contracts. At the moment, the telco is offering the models at discounted monthly rates. Those interested in the Watch 5 have the option to get it for either RM47 per month under the 24 Months Plan, or RM31 per month under the 36 Months Plan. It is worth noting that only the 46mm model is available, though.

Meanwhile, the fancier Watch Ultimate 2 is available for RM133 a month via the 24 Months Plan, or RM89 a month through the 36 Months Plan. Moreover, those signing up for any of these plans can get a three-month waiver on their Maxis Connect Plan. Of course, these perks are only available for a limited amount of time. To be more specific, the promotion will run until 14 January 2026.

In addition to this, Huawei has also announced offers for some of its non-eSIM smartwatch lineups. The Watch Fit 4 series now has a starting price of RM499, and comes with a free Huawei Scale 3 worth RM139. Meanwhile, the Watch GT 6 range starts from RM799, with free gifts worth up to RM446. This includes a pair of Huawei FreeBuds 6i and three months of Huawei Health+.

(Source: Huawei press release)