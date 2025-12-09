It’s the end of the year, and you know what that means: hardware such as laptops is going on sale. In conjunction with it being the Christmas season, it’s also another double-digit month for online platform, Lazada, which in turn translates into discounts, discounts, discounts.

So, instead of having to go through a long laundry list of laptops by yourself, we’ve narrowed down a short list of laptops Lazada will be offering at varying discounts on its 12.12 Flash sale.

From some light gaming on the go, to portable machines that allow to hunker down for hours away from the power socket, here’s a list of contenders that we think you’d be interested in.

Gaming

Original Price: RM4,944 – RM2,850

Equipped with an Intel Core 5 210H and an NVIDIA RTX 4050, this budget “gaming” laptop is one of those rare treats that provides you with more gaming hours than your significant other approves and without breaking the bank.

Other specifications include 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate.

Original Price: RM4,399 – RM3,699

Looking for something just a little beefier, along with the usual heaping of RGB infused into the build, this MSI Cyborg 15 should come right up on your naughty list. Built to game and bedazzle you with all the RBG that would make even Rudolph blush, this laptop features a semi-transparent yet rugged chassis, suggesting that you take gaming seriously.

For RM3,699 during the Lazada 12.12 Flash Sale, you’re paying for an Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB GDDR6, and a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Original Price: RM5,099 – RM4,112

Similar to the first Cyborg 15 on this list, this model boasts an Intel Core 5 210H CPU, 16GB DDR5-5600 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, but a more powerful and modern NVIDIA RTX 5050 8GB GDDR7 discrete GPU.

Productivity

Original Price: RM2,654 – RM1,746

For less than RM2,000 during the Lazada 12.12 Flash Sale, this 16-inch laptop with a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display comes with an Intel Core 5 120U, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The laptop is relatively light, weighing less than 2kg.

Original Price: RM3,299 – RM2,399

Lazada is offering two versions of this HP productivity laptop. This model is pretty basic, featuring an Intel Core i5-1334U, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display.

This is essentially a laptop that if you’re looking for a fuss-free, simple productivity machine, and something to watch Netflix or YouTube during your down time.

Original Price: RM2,799 – RM1,699

This is the second HP 15 laptop that Lazada is offering for nearly half off its original SRP on its 12.12 Flash Sale. Specifically, this laptop ships out with an AMD Ryzen 5 730U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon integrated graphics. Oh, and it retains the same 15.6-inch Full HD Display.

Original Price: RM6,759 – RM5,399

Getting an ASUS ExpertBook B5 for nearly RM2,000 off its standard SRP is a decent enough deal in our books. This model, in particular, comes with an Intel Core 7 50U, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, a 63Wh 3-cell battery, and a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS panel.

It’s also considerably lightweight, weighing in at 1.29kg, and is US MIL-STD 810H certified.

Original Price: RM3,208.99 – RM2,908

For RM300 off its original price, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with a Core i5-13420H, 24GB DDR5 RAM but there is a cheaper variant with 16GB, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.3-inch Full HD+ anti-glare IPS display.

It’s also pretty light at 1.59kg.

Original Price: RM2,999 – RM2,499

The IdeaPad Slim 5 is pretty fast for its 12.12 Flash Sale price tag. At that discount, you get a laptop fitted with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16GB LPDDR5x-7467 RAM, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD plus room for expansion, but only of the M.2 2242 variety.

It’s display is a 16-inch WUXGA IPS anti-glare display, and the weight of the laptop comes in at 1.82kg.