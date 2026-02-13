Just before Chinese New Year kicks off, PlayStation has announced this year’s Day of Play campaign, titled “Love of Play”, which includes the Festive New Year Sale and two special collaborations. The sale offers discounts of up to 70% on various consoles, peripherals, and titles from 6 to 19 February 2026. Meanwhile, the Sony subsidiary is also collaborating with popular South Korean singer Kim Chaewon and the lifestyle brand Wiggle Wiggle.

First, all three PS5 console models are receiving an RM250 discount. This drops the price of Digital, Standard, and Pro versions to RM1,829, RM2,259, and RM3,609. Respectively. Next on the list is the PS VR2, which is getting an RM480 discount, cutting the price from RM2,099 to RM1,619.

PlayStation is offering an RM54 discount on the standard DualSense. Depending on the colour, the company sells these controllers between RM315 and RM345. On the other hand, the DualSense Edge controller has a special price of RM869, a RM130 discount from its standard price. Rounding out this section is the PlayStation Portal, now priced at RM909, down from RM999.

The company is including its gaming-focused audio equipment in this sale. The Pulse Elite headphones are currently on sale for RM609, while the Pulse Explore earbuds are going for RM869.

Last on the list of discounted items are the games. As per the official website, PlayStation is offering up to a 70% discount on select titles. Some games, such as the LEGO Horizon Adventures, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, and God of War Ragnarok, are available for only RM89.

Titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Helldivers 2, Gran Turismo 7, and Until Dawn go for RM129. More recent games, such as Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, are available for RM209. Funnily enough, it lists Astro Bot as the only game priced at RM169.

Moving on from the discounts, we have the collaborations. The “Love of Play” campaign as a whole largely features Kim Chaewon, the leader of South Korean girl group Le Sserafim. She is working with the gaming brand for a special four-video series that, according to PlayStation, “celebrates the Lunar New Year holiday spirit”. You can find the first episode of the series above.

Next up is a merchandise collaboration with Wiggle Wiggle, a South Korean lifestyle brand. The items on offer include washable home slippers, two acrylic clips, and acrylic coasters. Those interested can get the limited-edition items by joining select PlayStation Asia social activities during the campaign. In any case, if you want to explore the campaign further, feel free to visit PlayStation’s official Love of Play page.

(Source: PlayStation Malaysia press release)