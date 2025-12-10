Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has opened registrations for the new fully electric (EV) GLC 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology, just a day after launching the GLE 400 e 4MATIC. The EV was first unveiled at IAA Mobility in September this year.

As previously reported, the model features a newly designed grille, with an optional illuminated version. Depending on the market, the central star can also be partially or fully illuminated. In addition, the SUV is equipped with sleek, angular LED headlights that integrate the brand’s signature star motif.

At the rear, the GLC 400 4MATIC features a full-width LED light bar that incorporates the Mercedes star, complemented with a two-piece roof spoiler finished with a black lip and a panoramic roof. Completing the exterior package are the 21-inch AMG Y-spoke light-alloy wheels, designed with an expressive Y-spoke pattern.

Inside, the SUV is equipped with a 39.1-inch floating MBUX Hyperscreen and an instrument panel powered by the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS). It includes functions such as MBUX, MB.Drive, and MB.Charge for enhanced connectivity and EV-specific controls.

For navigation, the vehicle uses Google Maps and provides real-time information such as weather, traffic, energy consumption, and nearby charging stations. Storage is generous, with 570 litres of boot space that expands to 1,740 litres when the rear seats are folded. Additionally, the frunk offers 128 litres of extra luggage capacity.

The GLC 400 4MATIC is powered by a dual-motor setup featuring PSM motors. The rear drive unit uses a two-speed transmission, while the front motor is paired with a single reduction gear. Together, they deliver 360 kW of output, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

A 94 kWh lithium-ion battery powers the SUV, providing a driving range of up to 713 km. Built on an 800V electrical architecture, the GLC 400 4MATIC supports ultra-fast DC charging of up to 330 kW, allowing for a rapid 10-minute recharge.

As mentioned earlier, the GLC 400 EV includes MB.Drive, a suite of advanced driving and parking assistance technologies. Standard safety equipment is extensive, featuring Distance Assist Distronic, eight cameras, five radar sensors, twelve ultrasonic sensors, and a water-cooled computer with ample processing capacity for future functions and regular over-the-air updates.

(Source: Mercedes-Benz Official Website)