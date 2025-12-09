The Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 e 4MATIC has officially made its debut in the Malaysian market. This SUV, equipped with EQ hybrid technology, will also be locally assembled (CKD).

In terms of design, the GLE 400 e 4MATIC features an AMG Line exterior that includes a diamond grille adorned with the iconic three-pointed-star pattern in chrome. The model also receives updated front and rear light signatures, along with the option for Multibeam LED headlights. Enhancing its dynamic and commanding presence are 21-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, aluminium-look illuminated running boards with rubber inserts, and a panoramic sliding sunroof.

1 of 4 - +

Inside, the five-seater SUV features Artico man-made leather upholstery, complemented by a multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather. The cabin’s premium atmosphere is further elevated with Anthracite open-pore oak wood trim and AMG sports pedals finished in brushed stainless steel. Comfort and convenience are well catered for, thanks to Thermotronic automatic climate control, electrically adjustable rear seats, front wireless charging for mobile devices and a 64-colour ambient lighting system.

1 of 4 - +

On the technology front, the GLE 400 e 4MATIC is equipped with a wide 12.3-inch MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) display, integrating both the instrument cluster and infotainment system into a seamless panel. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, while a 13-speaker Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos rounds off the in-car entertainment experience.

1 of 3 - +

Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre inline-four engine producing 185 kW and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an electric motor delivering 115 kW and 440 Nm. Combined, the plug-in hybrid system generates an impressive 280 kW and 650 Nm, enabling the GLE 400 e 4MATIC to sprint from 0–100 km/h in 6.1 seconds before reaching a top speed of 210 km/h.

A 31.2 kWh battery supplies energy to the electric motor and offers a WLTP-rated electric-only driving range of up to 114 km. AC charging of up to 11 kW is supported, allowing a 10% to 100% recharge in about 2.5 hours. In select markets, DC fast charging at up to 60 kW reduces charging time from 10% to 80% to just 29 minutes.

Safety and driver assistance technologies are enhanced through the Driving Assistance Package Plus, which adds the latest semi-autonomous features. These include Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Active Steering Assist, Evasive Steering Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist, ensuring greater peace of mind on the road. With all of these features, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 e 4MATIC is priced at RM498,888 (on the road, without insurance).