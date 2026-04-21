Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a fully electric version of its C-Class, in the form of the C400 4Matic. It’s notable for being the first fully electric C-Class, but there will be further rear- and all-wheel drive variants coming next year.

Focusing on the Mercedes-Benz C400 4Matic EV, this is a dual-motor AWD model with an output of 360 kW / 489 PS and 800 Nm. These give it a century sprint time of four seconds, and a top speed of 210 km/h. The rear drive motor also has a two-speed transmission, while the front motor is a bit more conventional with only one. This is also noted to disengage under low load, reducing charge loss by up to 90%.

On that note, the battery of the Mercedes-Benz C400 4Matic EV is a 94 kWh pack produced by Samsung. This provides the car with a WLTP range of up to 762km, with DC charging of 330 kW taking it from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes. For AC charging, 11 kW is noted to be the standard rate, though a 22 kW option is available.

The Mercedes-Benz C400 4Matic EV is built on the MB.EA platform which features a 800-volt electrical architecture. This means that it’s compatible with an optional DC converter, letting it use 400-volt charging stations.

Per the announcement, making use of the dedicated EV platform means that the Mercedes-Benz C400 4Matic EV gets slightly more cabin space. This translates to 12mm additional legroom, as well as 22mm of headroom in front, and 11mm at the back.

Sticking with the interior, it gets a 39.1-inch seamless SMBUX Hyperscreen that spans the entire dashboard. This is noted to be an option though, with the default being the MBUX Superscreen, which is three distinct screens under a single glass surface. Either way, the driver gets their own AR HUD, noted as a segment-first.

Under the surface are unspecified “state-of-the-art high-performance” chips, with Unity Game Engine graphics. The MBUX infotainment system and its Virtual Assistant also integrates ChatGPT 4o, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini.

Carrying the Mercedes-Benz C400 4Matic EV on the road are “large flush-fitting wheels and tyres in sizes ranging from 18 to 20 inches”. Then there are 27 cameras and sensors for its safety and driving assistance systems. The list includes assistance with steering, lane keeping, distance control, braking and even parking. New to the suite is what the company calls the Pre-Safe Curve, which tightens the seatbelt if the car detects that it’s going into a corner too fast. Littered around the car are a total of 11 airbags, including a knee airbag for the front passenger.

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)