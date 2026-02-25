If you took the Kelana Jaya LRT line yesterday, 24 February 2026, you most likely experienced repeated and extensive delays at some point during your journey. This has, understandably, caused a major uproar among commuters, prompting Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook to express his disappointment on social media. The minister has also ordered the relevant authorities to investigate the situation.

“I am taking some incidents of disturbance involving Kelana Jaya LRT services seriously at the beginning of Ramadan,” the minister said in a Facebook post. “The people have the right to demand more efficient and reliable service quality.”

In the same post, he stated that he had instructed Prasarana’s CEO to provide an explanation at the post-cabinet meeting, along with outlining immediate recovery action plans. Further, Loke has also directed the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to investigate these incidents and to “take action against” Prasarana if it finds evidence of unreasonable operational weaknesses.

Yesterday, the LRT line experienced a rush-hour disruption that rippled across the network. A manually operated train created a bottleneck between Asia Jaya and Taman Bahagia stations around 8am, resulting in a 90-minute delay.

Shuttle services ran to ease the backlog, but the delays persisted into the late morning. Loke’s comments came after the same line experienced a second technical glitch later that afternoon, compounding earlier frustrations.

Rapid KL acknowledged the afternoon disruptions as they happened and provided live updates via its official Facebook page to keep commuters informed. At 3:07pm, Rapid KL reported that the LRT line was experiencing sudden delays due to a malfunction involving both train doors and platform screen doors at KLCC station. Although technicians resolved the issue and resumed normal operations by 3:15pm, the incident triggered significant congestion that was expected to worsen during the evening rush hour.

Later, at 4:16pm, the Prasarana subsidiary warned commuters of severe crowding at major interchange stations and urged them to plan their journey in advance. It also advised commuters to take alternative routes, including avoiding the LRT-MRT interchange en route to KLCC.

At the time of writing, it is unclear what recovery plan Prasarana has in place to resolve the issue and prevent a recurrence. Similarly, it remains unknown what measures the Public Transport Agency will take if it finds evidence of unreasonable operational weaknesses.