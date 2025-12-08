The operational timeline of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) line has been delayed once again. Previously, it was expected to begin service by the end of the year following the completion of testing.

However, according to The Edge, multiple sources have revealed that several issues were uncovered during the testing phase. These include software glitches in the signalling system and the line’s failure to complete the required fault-free run, both of which have prevented the Land Public Transport Agency from granting approval.

As of now, the commencement date has not been confirmed, though operations are expected to begin “early next year”. To recap, the LRT3 is going through its final stage of testing, and commissioning (T&C) to ensure the system’s reliability and safety.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke emphasised in November that final testing is one of the most critical stages of the project. He stated that the official opening date will only be announced once all verification processes are fully completed.

The LRT3 line is set to serve three major areas in the Klang Valley, Bandar Utama, Shah Alam, and Klang, with a total of 20 stations along its route. Among these are two interchange stations: Bandar Utama, which connects to the MRT Kajang Line, and Glenmarie, which links to the LRT Kelana Jaya Line.

The LRT3 line will operate 22 new trains, with a combined capacity to transport up to 18,630 passengers per hour. The line is expected to benefit more than two million residents in the Klang Valley, particularly those commuting between Petaling Jaya and Klang.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)