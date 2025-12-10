Stellantis Malaysia has officially debuted the Leapmotor B10 in the local market. However, the SUV arrives in two variants, compared to the three that were initially expected. The two trims available are Life and Design. Compared to its predecessor, this model is much more smaller and much more cheaper.

Both variants share a similar appearance, highlighted by a full-width LED light bar integrated into the front wing and a split design for the daytime running lights, with the LED headlights positioned just below. A matching design theme continues at the rear, where sleek LED taillights mirror the front lighting signature.

The exterior is further refined with hidden door handles, a roof spoiler, and stylish 18-inch Star Sport alloy wheels. The SUV is available in five colours: Starry Night Blue, Dawn Purple, Tundra Grey, Light White, and Metallic Black.

The cabin of the Life variant comes with fabric seats, while the Design trim receives Eco Leather upholstery. Additionally, the Design variant is equipped with ventilated and heated front seats. The Life variant gets a leatherette multifunction steering wheel, while the Design variant features a two-tone leatherette steering wheel.

Ambient lighting, a panoramic roof, and keyless entry are standard across both models. However, the Design variant further enhances the cabin with rear window privacy glass, automatic air-conditioning, and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

For connectivity, the SUV includes a 14.6-inch 2.5K floating infotainment display and an 8.8-inch digital driver’s cluster, both supporting OTA updates, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other key features include up to 1,700 litres of boot space and a 25-litre frunk.

Both models of the Leapmotor B10 are rear-wheel drive and feature a single PMS motor producing 160 kW and 240 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 170 km/h. Both variants are capable of completing the century sprint in 8 seconds. The Life model is powered by a 56.2 kWh battery pack offering 442 km of NEDC range, while the Design trim receives a 67.1 kWh battery providing up to 516 km (NEDC). The SUV also offers a 3.3 kW V2L output.

Charging the B10 takes less than 20 minutes to go from 30% to 80% with DC fast charging. The Life variant supports up to 140 kW, while the Design model can handle up to 168 kW. For AC charging, both variants support up to 11 kW.

Additionally, the B10 SUV is built on the new LEAP3.5 architecture and the Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) 2.0+ platform. This setup brings notable improvements, including a highly integrated battery-chassis structure that lowers the centre of gravity and achieves an almost perfect 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution. In essence, the B10 is engineered to deliver a smooth, stable, and safe driving experience.

Safety in the B10 comes with seven airbags, 12 high-precision sensors, and 17 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), enabling Level 2 autonomous driving capability. The comprehensive ADAS suite includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assistance, and various Collision Warning systems. The B10 is also equipped with a 360° camera for enhanced visibility, along with automatic door unlocking in the event of a collision for added peace of mind.

With all these features considered, the Leapmotor B10 is priced from RM107,800 for the Life variant, while the Design variant starts at RM118,800. As part of the launch promotion, the first 200 customers will receive special rebates with RM8,000 off for the Life (bringing the price to RM99,800) and RM9,000 off for the Design (reducing it to RM109,800). It also comes with a warranty package of six years or 150,000 km vehicle warranty and an eight years or 160,000 km battery warranty.