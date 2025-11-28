Leapmotor has officially launched its new B05 fully electric hatchback in its domestic market, where it is also known as the Lafa 5. The debut confirms details previously reported on both the exterior and interior, while also revealing the full variant lineup for China, which comprises five options: 515 Plus, 515 Pro, 515 Max, 605 Pro and 605 Max.

To recap, the B05 sports a sleek, modern exterior featuring frameless doors, 19-inch “Swift-Wing” alloy wheels, full-width LED headlamps and taillights, and a clean, low-set front grille. Inside, the cabin blends minimalist design with advanced tech, anchored by an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch 2.5K central touchscreen powered by Leapmotor OS 4.0 Plus and a Snapdragon-based processor.

Depending on the chosen variant, buyers will also gain access to a wide range of premium amenities, including ventilated and heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, 256-colour ambient lighting, and wireless charging integrated into the “magic expansion island” centre console. Upholstery options vary from fabric to faux-suede and Nappa leather, catering to different comfort and aesthetic preferences.

Performance-wise, the Leapmotor B05 is underpinned by the company’s LEAP 3.5 architecture, the same platform that will also support the upcoming B10 SUV that is set to debut in Malaysia soon. The hatchback measures 443cm long, 188cm wide and 152cm tall, with a wheelbase of 273.5cm.

Power comes from a rear-mounted electric motor offered in two output levels: 132kW or 160kW. These are paired with either a 56.2kWh or a 67.1kWh battery pack, delivering CLTC-rated driving ranges of 515KM and 605KM respectively. Higher-spec variants further enhance capability with a roof-mounted LiDAR module paired to a 200-TOPS computing platform and a suite of 27 perception sensors, enabling more advanced driver assistance and semi-autonomous functions.

Pricing for the B05 has been set between CNY97,800 (~RM57,069) and CNY121,800 (~RM71,074), positioning it as one of the more competitively priced fully electric hatchbacks in its segment. At present, Leapmotor has not announced any plans for global sales of the model.

Should the B05 eventually make its way to Malaysia, its prospects are likely to hinge on the market response to the upcoming B10 SUV, which is slated for a local debut soon. Strong reception of the larger model could pave the way for the introduction of the compact hatchback in the future.

(Source: CNC)