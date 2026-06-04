Local assembly for Leapmotor electric vehicles in Malaysia has officially begun, with Stellantis confirming that CKD production of the B10 SUV is expected to begin within the next two to three months. Meanwhile, assembly of the larger C10 model has already commenced at the company’s Gurun manufacturing facility in Kedah.

The timeline was revealed by Stellantis ASEAN managing director Isaac Yeo during a signing ceremony earlier today, which officially saw Cycle & Carriage take over distribution operations for Leapmotor in Malaysia. According to Yeo, CKD production for the C10 started between April and May this year, while preparations for the B10 are currently on track.

Stellantis has also invested more than RM25 million into the Gurun plant, which it fully owns and says is capable of producing up to 60,000 vehicles annually. Although the facility could eventually serve as an export hub, Yeo noted that factors such as production costs, quality standards and deeper localisation efforts would first need to be addressed.

Interestingly, buyers should not expect the locally assembled models to be significantly cheaper than their imported counterparts. Yeo said the company intends to keep the recommended retail prices of the CKD versions in line with the current tax-exempt CBU models, despite local production.

To refresh, the Leapmotor C10 currently serves as the brand’s flagship offering in Malaysia. The all-electric D-segment SUV recently received a substantial price revision, dropping from RM159,000 to RM125,000, while also gaining several upgrades including an 11kW onboard charger, a direct tyre pressure monitoring system, a 32-litre front trunk, and refreshed interior and exterior colour options. Under the hood, it retains its single rear-mounted motor producing 160kW and 320Nm, paired with a 69.9kWh LFP battery that delivers up to 477km of NEDC-rated range.

Meanwhile, the smaller Leapmotor B10 joined the local line-up late last year as a more affordable alternative, with prices starting from RM107,800. Offered in Life and Design variants, the C-segment electric SUV features a 14.6-inch infotainment display, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, up to 516km of NEDC-rated range depending on variant, as well as a suite of Level 2 ADAS features. Like the C10, it is also rear-wheel drive, although its electric motor produces a slightly lower 240Nm of torque.

Alongside the production update, Cycle & Carriage officially announced the start of its role as Leapmotor’s distributor in Malaysia, building upon its existing partnership with Stellantis that began in 2024. The company will work with the brand’s dealer network to oversee sales, customer experience and aftersales operations nationwide.

To date, Leapmotor has expanded its Malaysian footprint to 12 sales outlets and six service centres, with additional locations planned before the end of the year. Existing showrooms include George Town in Penang, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru, as well as the brand’s flagship 3S centre in Glenmarie.