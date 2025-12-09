HONOR has officially unveiled the latest addition to its Magic8 lineup, the Magic8 Lite. True to its name, the smartphone offers a more affordable alternative to the recently launched Pro model.

Diving into the specs, the Magic8 Lite features a 6.79-inch 1,200 x 2,640 OLED display. It offers 120Hz refresh rate, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits.

The phone carries IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. HONOR claims the device can survive drops from up to 2.5 metres onto certain surfaces, such as marble.

Inside, the Magic8 Lite is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Powering it all is a 7,500mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging. On the OS side of things, it will be running on HONOR’s MagicOS 9, which is based on Android 15.

For photography, the smartphone features a 108MP main shooter with both OIS and EIS, accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide lens on the rear. Meanwhile, the front houses a 16MP selfie camera. As per Gizmochina’s report, the device will heavily rely on AI processing to improve image quality.

The HONOR Magic8 Lite will come in three colourways, including Forest Green, Midnight Black, and Reddish Brown. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t released the official pricing for the device yet. However, as per GSMArena, HONOR says it will be available in Europe in January 2026. Whether or not the device will be available globally remains to be seen.

(Source: GSMArena, Gizmochina)