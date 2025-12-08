After a six-year hiatus, Mercedes-Benz is unveiling the second-generation GLB, now available as a fully electric (EV) model. Hybrid and petrol versions are also in the lineup and are expected to arrive a few months after the EV’s market launch.

As an EV, the GLB is offered in two variants: the GLB 250+ with EQ Technology and the GLB 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology. Compared to its predecessor, the 2026 GLB features a more aggressive stance, starting with a large front grille that incorporates 94 individually animated LED stars. Depending on the country regulations, its logo can also be fully or partially illuminated.

The SUV maintains its boxy shape, with muscular wheel arches and a high beltline that enhance its rugged look. The front fascia includes rectangular LED headlights while the Multibeam matrix units are optional. It is paired with an illuminated strip, along with Mercedes’ bold three-pointed star graphic forming the daytime running lights, At the rear, a full-width light bar connects the taillights, which extend into the pillars, while a roof spoiler and 20-inch wheels complete the sporty design.

Inside, the new GLB is available as a five-seater or a seven-seater. It offers noticeably more headroom in the first two rows thanks to the SUV’s roofline and standard panoramic roof. Rear passengers also benefit from increased legroom, and the second-row seating comfort has been improved with longer thigh support and other refinements.

In terms of storage, the new GLB offers a boot capacity of up to 540 litres for the five-seater and 480 litres for the seven-seater. With the rear seats folded down, this expands to 1,715 and 1,605 litres respectively. There’s also a 127-litre frunk for additional space.

Inside, connectivity is handled by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch central infotainment display and a separate 14-inch screen for the front passenger. Buyers can upgrade to the floating MBUX Superscreen, with all systems running on Mercedes’ in-house MB.OS operating system.

Built on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) that is also featured in the new CLA, the GLB 250+ uses a single motor producing 200 kW and 335 Nm, allowing it to accelerate from 0–100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. The GLB 350 4MATIC adds a second motor for a combined 260 kW and 515 Nm, cutting the sprint to 5.5 seconds. Both models share a 210 km/h top speed and an 85 kWh NMC battery, delivering WLTP ranges of up to 631 km for the 250+ and 614 km for the 350 4MATIC.

The 800-volt electrical architecture and new-generation battery technology enable rapid charging, with the GLB capable of gaining up to 260 km of WLTP range in just 10 minutes. Fast DC charging peaks at 320 kW, with the availability of a DC converter. The SUV also has compatibility with 400-volt systems, while AC charging supports up to 22 kW.

Standard adaptive damping suspension allows drivers to switch between Comfort and Sport modes via Dynamic Select, while the 350 4MATIC adds a Terrain mode for light off-road use. Pricing for the second-generation GLB has yet to be announced, but the model is expected to debut early next year, with Europe and the US set to receive it first before expanding to other markets.

(Source: Mercedes-Benz Press Release)