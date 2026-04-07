Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall in the United States involving every 2025 Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ, following concerns related to its wheel bolts. The recall, first highlighted by InsideEVs and documented through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affects 3,734 units currently on the road.

According to the recall filing, the existing wheel bolts may “allow a wheel to loosen or detach from the vehicle” under certain conditions. The issue stems from the fact that the electric G580 uses the same wheel assembly and bolts as its combustion-powered G-Class counterparts, despite the EV’s higher mass and increased torque output.

Mercedes-Benz noted that internal analysis conducted between September 2024 and January 2025 determined that the bolts were “not adapted” to the additional stresses introduced by the electric drivetrain. Testing showed that, over time, the bolts could loosen, particularly when subjected to repeated rough driving conditions combined with frequent wheel changes.

No Real-World Incidents Yet

The company emphasised that such a scenario requires a combination of extreme use cases and is “unlikely to occur under real-world operating scenarios.” Nevertheless, it acknowledged that it could not completely rule out the risk, prompting the decision to initiate a recall as a precautionary measure.

Owners of affected vehicles will need to schedule a service appointment with authorised dealers, where newly designed wheel bolts will be installed and torqued according to updated specifications. Mercedes-Benz also confirmed that there have been no reported warranty claims, service incidents, or injuries linked to the issue so far.

US Only For Now

For now, the recall notice applies only to the US market, and there has been no indication of similar actions elsewhere. We have reached out to Mercedes-Benz Malaysia for clarification on whether local units could be affected.

To recap, the G580 with EQ Technology marks the brand’s first fully electric iteration of its iconic G-Class lineup. It features a quad-motor setup delivering a combined output of around 587 hp and 1,164 Nm of torque, along with a 116 kWh battery pack that enables a WLTP-rated range of over 470 km. Despite its electrification, the model retains signature off-road capabilities, including features such as G-Turn and G-Steering for enhanced manoeuvrability.

The electric SUV launched in Malaysia in June 2025, priced from RM958,888. It comes with a 4 years standard warranty, 8 years battery warranty and a choice of a wall box or 6,500 charging credits.

(Source InsideEVs)