Sony has officially introduced the Alpha 7 V, the fifth-generation model in its popular full-frame mirrorless lineup. The new camera is promised to deliver improvements across autofocus, colour accuracy, still image performance, and video capture.

The Alpha 7 V features a partially stacked 33MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor and the updated BIONZ XR2 image processor, which now integrates the AI processing capabilities from Sony’s latest Alpha series. The new sensor design enables faster readout speeds, which Sony claims are roughly 4.5 times quicker than the previous generation. Paired with the BIONZ XR2 processor, the camera can perform up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second and achieve blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30fps with full AF/AE tracking. A Pre-Capture feature can record up to one second before the shutter is pressed, making it easier to handle unpredictable movement.

Sony states that the upgraded AF system offers up to 30% better Real-time Recognition AF performance, supported by 759 phase-detection points and 94% frame coverage. The camera is capable of subject tracking in low-light conditions down to EV -4.0. High-resolution RAW processing is now supported through Sony’s Imaging Edge Desktop software for greater flexibility during editing.

In still photography, the Alpha 7 V is rated for up to 16 stops of dynamic range. Sony has introduced a new AI-driven Auto White Balance system that uses deep learning to analyse scenes and identify light sources, allowing for more consistent colour output and reducing the need for post-production corrections.

Meanwhile, video capabilities include new 4K shooting modes, such as 7K oversampled 4K 60p recording in full-frame and 4K 120p recording in APS-C/Super 35mm. The camera also offers full pixel readout without pixel binning and includes Dynamic Active Mode stabilisation for steadier handheld video. Other upgrades include Auto Framing which automatically adjusts composition during recording, as well as improved in-camera noise reduction and clearer internal microphone pickups.

The Alpha 7 V supports Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless transfers and includes dual USB-C ports to improve workflow flexibility. The body features vertical format support, an adjustable electronic shutter sound, and a 4-axis multi-angle monitor that combines tilt and vari-angle mechanisms. Sony says the redesigned grip provides better comfort and stability.

The camera’s power management has also been upgraded. A new Monitor Low Bright mode reduces power consumption, and improved heat control enables extended 4K recording. According to Sony’s CIPA rating, the Alpha 7 V can capture approximately 630 shots per charge when using the viewfinder.

Alongside the new camera, the company also announced the FE 28–70mm F3.5–5.6 OSS II, a compact full-frame standard zoom lens designed to support the Alpha 7 V’s high-speed continuous shooting. It supports up to 120fps AF/AE tracking, body-lens coordinated image stabilisation, and autofocus during zooming. The lens also offers built-in breathing compensation support to maintain stable framing during video recording.

The Sony Alpha 7 V body will be available from mid-December 2025, while the Alpha 7 V M-kit and the FE 28–70mm F3.5–5.6 OSS II lens will arrive in February 2026. No local pricing has been revealed just yet but for reference, the camera is priced at US$2,899 (~RM11,969) while the lens is at US$449 (~RM1,853) for the US market.

(Source: Sony Malaysia press release / official website [1] [2])