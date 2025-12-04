Proton has previewed the eMAS 7 PHEV at the Proton Tech Showcase, marking the national automaker’s first-ever plug-in hybrid model. As reported earlier, the SUV is based on the Geely Galaxy Starship, and the unit displayed was a right-hand-drive demo car with production-spec glass panels. This strongly suggests that the vehicle is close to its final form, indicating that the official launch may not be far off.

Design-wise, the PHEV variant of the SUV is largely similar to its fully electric sibling. However, there are a few notable differences, starting with the full-width light bar and split headlight arrangement at the front.It aslo comes with a redesigned front bumper that looks more aggressive. At the rear, the SUV features a sportier, thicker full-width light bar that gives the vehicle a more dynamic stance. Other distinguishing elements include conventional door handles, compared to the flush door handles.

There is not much information on the interior; however, we can expect somewhat the same design on the inside with some changes, just like the exterior. Additionally, it will feature a windscreen Heads-Up Display (W-HUD), a 15.4-inch 2.5K resolution display, ventilated seats, a 16-speaker surround sound system, and 30 storage compartments.

Under the hood, the eMAS 7 PHEV features a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, which is smaller than the unit found in the latest Saga. This engine uses a single-VVT system instead of a dual-VVT setup and operates on the efficient Atkinson cycle. It is paired with an 18.4 kWh Aegis short-blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, which is slightly smaller than the 19.09 kWh pack used in China’s Geely Galaxy Starship 7.

It powers the e-motor housed within a 12-in-1 single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). The system primarily drives the wheels using the electric motor alone, but it can engage a clutch to incorporate the engine’s power at higher speeds, where the internal combustion engine operates more efficiently.

Although the SUV is based on the Galaxy Starship, it is expected to feature Proton’s AMA (Advanced Modular Architecture) 2026 Enhanced platform, which has been developed by the automaker together with Geely. This platform was introduced at the said event and, according to the company, it is ready to support hybrid vehicles.

This improved platform supports the integration of hybrid powertrains, including Geely’s 1DHT engine that will be assembled in Tanjung Malim. The engine is compatible with both conventional hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) systems, featuring a battery of up to 3 kW that helps reduce fuel consumption to around 3.5–3.9 litres per 100 km while delivering up to 130 kW and 240 Nm of torque. Designed to meet a 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating, the AMA 2026 Enhanced platform will also support Level 2 autonomous driving technologies.

As of now, these are the details available on the eMAS 7 PHEV, which is expected to be priced between RM109,800 and RM119,800. More information can be expected during the launch of the SUV.

