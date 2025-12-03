Perodua launched its first EV, the peculiarly named QV-E, with an equally odd battery leasing plan. With the launch, the national carmaker has released a product disclosure sheet for said car and its accompanying battery leasing plan. And from it, we now know more about what it entails.

If you need a refresher, the leasing plan involves the payment of RM275 (before tax) a month for nine years, or 108 months. This means an additional RM29,700 on top of a RM80,000 electric car. From the disclosure sheet, we now know that you will also you have to pay what’s essentially a three-month deposit. This will offset the payment of your last three months of the lease. Each month’s payment must also be done before the fifth day.

But what if you miss payment of the leasing program? From the sheet, Perodua says that, to start, you’ll get the usual reminders or notices to that effect. Missing two months’ payment in a row will lead to the disabling of the ability for the QV-E to start, as well as any other battery operation. Miss three months straight, and the lease agreement will be terminated. Worth reiterating that there’s a tracker built into the battery pack.

The same can happen if Perodua deems that you have failed to comply with the obligations under the leasing program. Which, in turn, leads to the termination of the lease agreement. Other things that can lead to termination include using the QV-E for commercial – such as e-hailing – or indeed unlawful purposes. On the car’s warranty booklet, the company also mentions voiding of the warranty if the EV is used for racing, including rallying.

