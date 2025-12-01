After much anticipation and a series of teasers, the national automaker Perodua has officially launched its first ever fully electric vehicle (EV), the QV-E. The launch of the locally developed EV was officiated by the Prime Minster, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Design-wise, the QV-E comes with a sporty and futuristic stance, fitting well with the EV theme. As shown in the teasers, the front fascia is dominated by a slim, continuous LED light bar, while the LED headlights are mounted at the bottom with double projectors. It also features sculpted body lines and a coupe-like silhouette that gives it an aerodynamic presence.

The EV hatchback comes with a black trims which is paired paired with either an Ice Blue Shade or Caviar Grey Shade. The rear, meanwhile, features a full-width LED light bar and sharply contoured taillights that is complemented by a roof spoiler. Below, the sculpted bumper and aggressive diffuser treatment give the EV a planted, dynamic stance. Completing the exterior are the 18-inch alloy wheels and flush door handles.

Inside, the cabin features a black interior trim with semi-leather seats and a leather-wrapped two-spoke, flat-bottomed steering wheel. It also houses a 10.25-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is also included, displaying information such as the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The cabin also comes with physical knobs that control basic functions such as the air conditioning, as well as a centre console that houses the e-rotary knob for easy gear shifting and the regenerative braking switch. Other features include ambient lighting, a floating console, and a luggage capacity of 450-litres and can be expanded to 1,238-litres.

Performance-wise, the Perodua QV-E comes with a front-wheel-drive configuration, with the motor providing 150 kW of power and 258 Nm of torque. The EV hatchback has three driving modes: Eco, Comfort and Sport. In Sport mode, it completes the century sprint in 7.5 seconds and has a top speed of 165 km/h.

The QV-E is powered by a 52.5 kWh CATL LFP battery that offers an NEDC range of 445 km. In terms of charging, it can replenish from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes using an 60 kW DC charger while with a 6.6kW AC charger it takes eight hours for a full charge.