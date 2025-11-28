The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced a major update to the login method for the MyJPJ platform. Starting 1 February 2026, all users aged 18 and above will be required to sign in via MyDigital ID. This transition will phase out the existing username-and-password login option for adult users.

According to the department, the move aims to enhance security, curb the creation of fraudulent accounts, and prevent unauthorised access to the MyJPJ system. However, exceptions remain for younger users and My cardholders. Individuals under 18 as well as MyPR holders will continue using the current login process via a dedicated link that requires their 12-digit MyPR/MyKad number and password.

JPJ also clarified that first-time users who have never registered for MyJPJ may immediately access the platform using the national digital authentication system, MyDigital ID, offering a smoother and more secure onboarding experience in line with the government’s wider digital-identity strategy. The move mirrors similar developments across other federal digital platforms, such as the MyBayar PDRM application that adopted MyDigital ID as its sole login method since 1 October 2025.

Beyond enforcement and transport services, integration efforts are expanding into the education sector as well. A recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) and MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd will see MyDigital ID incorporated into the myPTPTN application, enabling more secure and streamlined access for borrowers and contributors.

MyDigital ID serves as a verified digital identity platform that authenticates users through data matched with the National Registration Department (JPN), without storing any personal information within the system itself. Authorities emphasise that this approach enhances user privacy, reduces the risk of identity fraud, and simplifies digital interactions by eliminating the need to remember multiple passwords.

(Source: JPJ via Facebook)