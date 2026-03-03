U Mobile officially announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies Malaysia at MWC 2026 to jointly pursue digital innovation, co-create advanced technological solutions, and foster a sustainable innovation ecosystem by leveraging 5G-Advanced (5G-A), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and related emerging technologies. According to the press release, this partnership will see both companies join forces to expedite the development of “cutting-edge applications” in line with U Mobile’s transformation goals while also strengthening Malaysia’s digital economy.

The collaboration includes a 5G 3.5GHz dual-carrier trial that evaluates how operators can use spectrum resources more efficiently. The trial incorporates advanced 5G features, including 3CC carrier aggregation. The trial results will provide data to guide spectrum planning, inform policy discussions and decisions, and support the rollout of next-generation services.

Additionally, both parties will co-design and develop a 5G-A-enabled gaming service experience that leverages advanced technologies such as 5G network slicing. The goal of this move is to significantly improve gaming performance by reducing latency and enhancing stability and overall service quality.

The MoU further states that both parties, particularly U Mobile, will explore AI adoption within the telco’s network to achieve intelligent and autonomous network operations. The press release notes that this addition is important for addressing the growing complexity of network demands driven by emerging digital services and new business models, helping to deliver more consistent service quality for users.

“This collaboration with U Mobile will unlock significant gains in spectrum efficiency and deliver a faster, more stable user experience,” Zac Chow, Deputy CEO of Huawei Malaysia, said. “Through our close partnership with U Mobile, we are driving the practical deployment of 5G-A and AI-powered network solutions.”

That said, the Malaysian telco shared that it had already conducted several successful 5G-A use cases in December 2025. The press release states that the parties involved were the first to demonstrate 5G-A’s capability to support high-demand home broadband in dense urban settings, resulting in significantly more data being delivered to a single household simultaneously.

The two parties said they achieved a peak download speed of up to 3.2Gbps using only 100MHz of C-band spectrum, the fastest speed currently available for that spectrum configuration on a commercial network. The test took place in a high-density residential tower in Kuala Lumpur.

The press release notes that U Mobile and Huawei achieved these results using Single-User-8 Customer Premises Equipment (CPE). The CPE is the world’s first commercial device to support the globally recognised 3GPP New Radio (NR) MIMO standard for 5G.

(Source: U Mobile press release)