While the POCO F8 Pro and F8 Ultra are the stars of today’s launch event, not to be forgotten are the two new tablets. Both the Pad X1 and the Pad M1 have officially debuted as the newest additions to the brand’s AIoT lineup.

The Pad X1 is a lightweight tablet weighing 500g. It sports an 11.2-inch display with a 3,200 x 2,136 pixel resolution, as well as a 144Hz refresh rate. This panel has a peak brightness of 800 nits. Other than that, the device comes with quad speakers.

For internals, it packs a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is an 8,850mAh battery with 45W charging. Moreover, the tablet supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. On the imaging end, the POCO Pad X1 features a 13MP 1/3.06-inch rear camera. Meanwhile, the front of the tablet houses an 8MP shooter. For colours, you have your choice of Blue and Grey.

As for the Pad M1, it gets a bigger 12.1-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. In addition to its quad speakers, the tablet sports a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. Additionally, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with the latter being expandable up to 2TB. Powering the tablet is a 12,000mAh battery, which supports 33W charging and 27W reverse wired charging. For connectivity, it supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. As for its cameras, both the rear and front shooters are 8MP units. Colour options include Blue and Grey.

Both tablets are already available for purchase in Malaysia. The Pad X1 retails for RM1,499, and can be acquired via the Mi online store, as well as official POCO stores on Shopee and Lazada. Meanwhile, the Pad M1 comes with a RM1,199 price tag and is available exclusively on Shopee until 2 December 2025. After that, it will be sold on all platforms.

As part of the launch, POCO is offering the tablets at a discounted price. From now until 18 December 2025, early birds can get the Pad X1 for RM1,299, with the option to also get the POCO Pad X1 Keyboard and POCO Focus Pen at half price. As for the Pad M1, early birds can purchase it for RM999 and get a free POCO Pad M1 Cover worth RM199.