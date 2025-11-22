POCO is gearing up to launch the F8 series next week on 26 November. However, the smartphones are not the only devices to debut on that day, as the Xiaomi sub-brand will also be unveiling two tablets: the Pad X1 and the Pad M1.

The company has started posting teasers on its official X account, revealing the design of the POCO Pad X1 alongside a few details. The lightweight tablet will feature a 3.2K display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Aside from that, the brand confirmed that the Pad X1 will be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.

While the aforementioned teasers offer no further information, GSMArena speculates that the tablet may be a rebadged Xiaomi Pad 7. Similarly, the Pad M1 may be a rebranded Redmi Pad 2 Pro.

At the time of writing, POCO has not shared any teasers for the Pad M1. However, the company has updated the page for its launch event to include the device. The page also lists a few of the tablet’s specifications, namely the display and battery.

The POCO Pad M1 will feature a large 12.1-inch display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will pack a 12,000mAh battery.

(Source: POCO via GSMArena, NotebookCheck)