Huawei has introduced a new addition to its ecosystem, the MatePad Edge 2-in-1, which debuted alongside the Mate X7 and Mate 80 Series in China. This model is positioned squarely as the company’s answer to Microsoft’s Surface lineup; a variable tablet designed to replace your laptop, with added portability.

The MatePad Edge 2-in-1 is built around a 14.2-inch OLED display housed inside a slim unibody aluminium frame. It is incredibly thin, coming in at 6.85mm thick and 789g, and has a 175-degree adjustable hinge integrated into the body which lets you prop the device at almost any angle. The screen itself offers 3,120 x 2,080 px resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits.

Huawei is offering the MatePad Edge with either the Kirin X90 chipset, which is paired with up to 32GB RAM and an enormous 2TB of storage. The company claims a 3.8x performance jump over the previous-generation Kirin T92, and there’s even an optional liquid cooling system with dual vapour chambers should you need extra thermal headroom. Rather than Windows (due to obvious reasons), it runs HarmonyOS 5 with full desktop app support.

Powering the tablet is a sizeable 12,900mAh battery with support for ultra-fast 140W charging. I/O is limited to a single USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, while other notable features include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP front-facing shooter for calls. You also get stylus support via the M-Pencil Pro, along with a six-speaker setup and four microphones. An optional keyboard accessory completes the package, offering 1.8mm key travel and a pressure-sensitive touchpad for a more traditional typing experience.

The MatePad Edge is available in Space Gray and Bright Moon Silver. Pricing in China starts at CNY 5,999 (~RM3,499) for the base 16GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, while the fully loaded 32GB + 2TB model tops out at CNY 12,999 (~RM7,582). As with Huawei’s other recent launches, there’s still no word on whether the 2-in-1 will be released globally.

(Source: Huawei China [official website])