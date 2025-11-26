The newly launched POCO F8 lineup serves as the Xiaomi sub-brand’s flagship offering and comprises two models, which are the F8 Pro and the F8 Ultra. Prior to the launch, we had the opportunity to get acquainted with the Pro variant, which is the subject of today’s hands on.

Starting with the design, the F8 Pro noticeably differs from its predecessor, ditching the round camera module for a boxy island that stretches across the phone’s width. What’s immediately apparent with this module is how shiny and reflective it is, especially when compared to the rest of the phone. And to no one’s surprise, it makes for quite the fingerprint magnet. Still, the phone is quite aesthetically pleasing, with a cohesive look.

Also hard to miss is the “Sound By Bose” branding emblazoned across the vacant side of the camera bump. Like the Ultra model, the F8 Pro benefits from the Bose partnership, although it does not get all the bells and whistles that come with the higher end model. You get a set of symmetrical stereo speakers that are pretty loud and clear.

Aside from that, the phone’s display is bright enough to use in most situations, although you will struggle to see its contents on particularly sunny days. This is true even when you turn on sunlight mode. In fact, turning the feature seems to make little difference.

Another of the device’s shortcomings is the amount of bloatware on board. Sure, a lot of phone makers do this, so POCO is not alone. But in this case, many of the apps keep clamouring for attention with endless notifications. That is, of course, unless you head into the settings to silence them. The worst offender is GetApps, which is so sure I need the apps it’s suggesting.

Other than that, though, the POCO F8 Pro does have a lot to offer. It’s pretty comfortable to hold and handle, and the usual swiping and scrolling is a smooth affair. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is Qualcomm’s flagship chipset from the previous generation. Naturally, you can expect the phone to perform well when it comes to day-to-day activities. It can certainly keep up with any chronic doomscrolling and video binges.

Gaming is also a non-issue, with Wuthering Waves running smoothly on the highest settings. It is worth noting that the phone does get a little warm pretty fast, but not considerably hot. The heat is also isolated to the top half of the device.

Furthermore, it sports a capable set of cameras. Images come out clear, with colours that are bright and vibrant without looking too intense or unrealistic. The hues certainly are pretty accurate, rather than leaning too warm.

I did struggle to get some nice pictures when shooting from a fast-moving vehicle, but the photos turned out sharp enough given the conditions. Night photography is where the cameras don’t do as well, although that is true for a lot of phones. For what it’s worth though, the F8 Pro still produces pretty pictures, even when you lose some detail and definition.

While not as fancy as its souped up sibling, the F8 Pro is by no means a slouch. From gaming to streaming videos and snapping photos, the device does it all pretty well. Overall, it’s a solid choice if you’re looking for a powerful phone.

More Images