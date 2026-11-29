If you’re using Telegram on an iPhone running an older version of iOS, you should install the latest software update as soon as possible. The messaging platform has issued a warning to its users, urging those with devices on outdated iOS versions to update the software to ensure they remain secure.

Company founder and CEO Pavel Durov sent out the alerts via Telegram and X, claiming that “iPhone users are being hacked on a massive scale”. The warning further noted that all the user’s data is at risk even when their OS is just slightly outdated, and that just opening a website is enough to get hacked.

That said, Durov’s announcement is light on details. He mentioned no specifics regarding the vulnerability, campaign, or affected software versions, nor did he elaborate on the nature or extent of these attacks.

However, the warning did not exactly come out of nowhere. Earlier this month, ad security firm Confiant published an article detailing a large malvertising operation. Dubbed MoldyRoost, it involves exploits such as Coruna and DarkSword. Essentially, attackers purchase ad space on regular websites at scale and embed these exploit kits.

When an unsuspecting user taps the booby-trapped ad and lets the webpage load, their device becomes infected. Note that this does not require any further action on the user’s part—no downloads or copying and pasting commands.

The good news is Apple has been steadily releasing fixes for these exploits. Not too long ago, the bitten fruit brand issued security updates addressing both Coruna and DarkSword. Beyond that, the company has pledged to accelerate the rollout of security patches in response to the evolving capabilities of AI-driven hacking tools.

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So, regardless of whether you want to take the Telegram CEO’s warning seriously, keeping your device updated remains a good practice. After all, it’s better to be safe than sorry. To install the latest iOS update, users can head over to the Settings app, then tap General, and then Software Update. At the time of writing, the latest updates available are iOS 27.2.1, iOS 26.7.3, and iOS 18.7.12.

(Source: Pavel Durov via X)