Apple has released a round of software updates for its devices. Although iOS 26.5.2, iPadOS 26.5.2, and macOS 26.5.2 do not introduce any new features, users should install the updates as they include fixes for nearly 30 security issues. Originally planned for version 26.6 for each operating system, these fixes arrived early as a response to the growing AI-driven security threats.

As revealed on the company’s support page, most of the issues concern web technologies such as WebKit and WebRTC. Basically, these vulnerabilities affect web browsing, with some of them allowing malicious sites to cause unexpected Safari and process crashes, as well as memory corruption. Meanwhile, another issue can result in malicious sites silently hijacking clipboard data. Aside from patching these vulnerabilities, the new updates include fixes for kernel-related issues.

In the release notes for these updates, Apple mentioned that it initially made these security fixes available through the iOS 26.6, iPadOS 26.6, and macOS 26.6 betas. As mentioned earlier, the updates were supposed to arrive with the public rollout of version 26.6. However, the tech giant has opted to push out the security updates early.

As for Apple’s reasoning behind this move, the company told Reuters that it is adapting to the capabilities of advanced AI models, which can accelerate the development of malicious hacking tools. Essentially, the company seeks to reduce the time between announcing updates and rolling them out to customers.

Last month, Anthropic’s Claude Mythos helped uncover vulnerabilities in macOS. And if the release notes for this round of updates are anything to go by, AI will continue to play a part in identifying flaws and exploits. While companies and governments have moved to restrict the availability of advanced AI, more models with similar capabilities are emerging. So, it makes sense for Apple to adjust its strategy.

At the moment, there has been no evidence that attackers have taken advantage of the newly patched vulnerabilities. Either way, it’s a good idea to keep your devices up to date and secure. The iOS 25.5.2, iPadOS 26.5.2, and macOS 26.5.2 updates are accessible through the Settings app.

(Source: Apple [1], [2], Reuters)