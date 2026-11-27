Insta360 launched the Ace Pro 2 back in 2024, and the company has decided that it’s about time for a refresh. The Ace Pro 3 was recently teased on the brand’s Weibo account, confirming that it will launch in China very soon. Ahead of the official unveiling, however, a set of leaks has revealed the upcoming action camera’s specifications, leaving quite little to the imagination.

This round of leaks originates from Igor Bogdanov, who apparently procured marketing materials for the device. As per these materials, the device will sport a large 1/1.1-inch 8K square sensor co-customised with Sony. This sensor apparently offers up to 14.5 stops of dynamic range, improving on the current model. For reference, the Ace Pro 2 launched with a smaller 1/1.3-inch sensor with a 13.5-stop dynamic range.

Another supposed upgrade is support for f/1.77-f/4.0 variable aperture, allowing for more flexibility when shooting across different lighting conditions. Beyond that, the camera will include a multi-focal interchangeable lens system with three different options. These reportedly include a Leica Summicron main lens that offers a 22mm equivalent focal length and a 90° viewing angle, a wide-angle lens with a 14mm equivalent focal length and a 156° FOV, and a 50mm telephoto lens.

Furthermore, recording capabilities will reportedly be improved, with support for 4K120fps Dolby Vision video. An improved Free Frame mode will also let users shoot once and then recompose the footage to fit any aspect ratio afterwards. Other reported features include 2x lossless zoom, plus autofocus and smart tracking capabilities. For still images, the device will support a maximum resolution of 50MP.

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Battery life is also said to get some attention, with Insta360 supposedly equipping the camera with a larger 2,250mAh battery that can power up to five hours of use. Additionally, it could come with 50GB of internal storage. Waterproofing may also get an upgrade, with the device allegedly capable of withstanding 20m dives without a case.

Of course, it is worth keeping in mind that these are still leaks at this point, with no official confirmation thus far. Fortunately, it won’t be a long wait until all is revealed. The Insta360 Ace Pro 3 is slated to launch in China next week on 1 December, though details on global availability remain unavailable.

(Source: Igor Bogdanov via X [1], [2])