The Insta360 Mic has officially launched, completing the brand’s wireless microphone lineup. It slots between the entry-level Mic Air and the flagship Mic Pro, adopting many of the fancier features from the latter. The device is aimed at creators who want a capable recording setup without having to commit to the flagship model.

In terms of design, the transmitter sports the familiar button shape, weighing a touch lighter than the Pro version at 19.4g. It also retains the same customisable 1.22-inch 6-colour e-ink screen, allowing users to display logos or other graphics. Furthermore, the transmitter comes with a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The microSD card also enables certain features, such as internal recording and support for 32-bit float audio.

Speaking of recording features, each transmitter is equipped with a single microphone capable of omnidirectional pickup. This gets paired with a dedicated AI audio chip with a built-in NPU for noise cancellation.

Like the Pro variant, the regular Mic can pair with compatible Insta360 cameras via Bluetooth to record 48kHz audio without needing a receiver. Among the supported products are the X6, X5, Luna Ultra, Luna Pro, GO Ultra, and Ace Pro 2. Meanwhile, those working with other devices like smartphones, DSLRs, and mirrorless cameras can opt for a receiver. One receiver can pair with up to four transmitters, and users can mix both Mic and Mic Pro transmitters.

As for battery life, each transmitter can last a maximum of 13 hours. With the charging case, users can stretch the recording time to 34 hours. This is a notable improvement when compared to the top-tier model. For reference, the Mic Pro gets ten hours of battery life on a single charge, or 30 hours total with the case. That said, the vanilla Mic does come with drawbacks, such as the lack of built-in storage.

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The Insta360 Mic has a starting price of US$140 (~RM572) for a single transmitter and a receiver. At the time of writing, the brand has not disclosed details on local availability and pricing.

(Source: Insta360)