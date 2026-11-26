Maxis has announced that it is teaming up with CG Computers, the retail group running Switch and Urban Republic. The shop-in-shop partnership brings the telco’s postpaid plans and device bundles to the aforementioned stores across Malaysia.

What this essentially means is that customers can pick a new device, select a Maxis plan, and set up their connectivity directly, eliminating the need for a separate trip to a telco outlet. This applies not just to new customers, but also existing users who wish to upgrade their plans. Other available services include device protection and financing options. According to the telco, trained retail consultants will also be there to support shoppers in accessing the services they require.

For those unaware, Switch is among the authorised Apple resellers in Malaysia. Spanning 94 stores nationwide, it offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches. Beyond that, it provides authorised technical support. Meanwhile, Urban Republic serves as a multi-brand lifestyle technology retailer that offers smartphones, audio products, and accessories. Together, the two brands operate a total of 222 outlets in the country.

As detailed in the announcement, the collaboration is aimed at creating a seamless customer experience. At the same time, the telco can expand its footprint into alternative retail environments, which aligns with its greater sales strategy.

According to Director of Sales at Maxis Wendy Chang, customers do not view devices and connectivity as separate purchases anymore. The partnership allows the telco to meet customers where they already shop for technology. Moreover, Chang explained that the telco is widening ownership opportunities by bringing its plans and bundles to these outlets. These offerings enable customers to own their desired devices through lower entry costs.

In any case, Maxis customers now have an additional option when seeking out device-related services. Further details, including the locations of participating stores, are up on Switch’s website.

(Source: Maxis press release)