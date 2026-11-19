Maxis officially launched Max Secure, its latest AI-powered security subscription. The new feature is designed to provide an additional layer of protection to the devices of existing Maxis users.

The plan is available starting today to the Postpaid, Home Fibre, and Family Plan users, and is powered by F-Secure.

As per the telco’s official statement, Max Secure should provide the following:

Internet security: Enjoy internet with more confidence, with added protection against viruses, malware and malicious websites, including fake banking portals designed to steal personal and banking details.

Enjoy internet with more confidence, with added protection against viruses, malware and malicious websites, including fake banking portals designed to steal personal and banking details. Scam protection: Spot suspicious content and identify scam messages, fraudulent shopping sites and phishing links, while blocking intrusive ads and hidden trackers.

Spot suspicious content and identify scam messages, fraudulent shopping sites and phishing links, while blocking intrusive ads and hidden trackers. Identity protection: Safeguards personal credentials through data breach monitoring, alerting customers if their information is compromised and providing guidance on next steps.

Safeguards personal credentials through data breach monitoring, alerting customers if their information is compromised and providing guidance on next steps. Privacy protection: (Available on selected plans) Enhances online privacy through an encrypted VPN connection, particularly when using public Wi-Fi networks.

Interested customers can sign up for the basic free 30-day plan, providing essential protection for up to three devices. Once the 30 days are up, customers will be charged RM5 after every subsequent 30 days.

For customers who want that little bit extra, there is also a Premium package that costs RM9 per 30 days, which adds the telco’s own VPN protection. For customers with more than three people on their plans, there is also both the Basic and Premium packages for up to six devices. The Basic 6-device package costs RM8 per 30 days, while the Premium 6-device package costs RM15.

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“As our lives become increasingly digital, safeguarding our customers remains our utmost priority. While we continue to provide a fast, reliable and secure network, Maxis Max Secure offers an additional layer of protection against online scams and other digital risks. Through this solution, we are empowering Malaysians with greater confidence and control over their digital experiences, reflecting our belief that Tomorrow Begins Today,”Loh Keh Jiat, Chief Consumer Business Officer of Maxis, said.

(Source: Maxis)