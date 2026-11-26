BYD Malaysia previously announced that it would partner with its local distributor, Sime Motors, for its local assembly plans. More recently, the company has announced that these plans commence today, with the Shark 6 being selected as the first model for local assembly. As previously reported, this will be done at the assembly facility run by Sime Motors’ subsidiary, Inokom, in Kulim, Kedah.

In the announcement, BYD Malaysia says that the Shark 6 has received “encouraging feedback and strong interest from local customers” since it was first showcased last year. As the brand’s first 4×4 pickup, the model is noted to be the company’s opportunity to “reach a new customer group while bringing its electrified vehicle technology into a different vehicle category”.

As mentioned, the BYD Shark 6 was first previewed in early November last year. It features the brand’s Dual Mode Off-road (DMO) Super Hybrid tech. Powering it is a 1.5L turbocharged inline-four engine that outputs 135 kW and 260 Nm, as well as a dual-motor setup that outputs a combined 321 kW and 650 Nm, which is powered by a 29.58 kWh battery. Combined, they allow the pickup truck to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. The battery also provides an electric-only range of 100km, while the combined total goes up to 840km.

Since we’ve gone from preview to the announcement of its local assembly, the next logical step would be for the company to launch the Shark 6. On that front, Paultan.org cites Jacob Ma, the Managing Director of BYD Malaysia, as saying that the first units of these locally assembled Shark 6 are expected to roll out early next year, or within Q1 of 2027 at the latest.

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In the same vein, the report cites Jeffrey Gan, Managing Director of Sime Motors SEA, as saying that the decision to start with the Shark 6 rather than a more popular BEV model comes down to the existing stock of the latter. More specifically, he says that there is still ample stock of CBU EVs that were brought in before the expiry of incentives.