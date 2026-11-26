If you’re someone who relies on a password manager, it’s always pretty anxiety-inducing when one announces that it has suffered a security breach. That’s probably what happened to users of 1Password when it announced that it had experienced one such event itself. The good news is that passwords remain safe. On the other hand, the bad news is that the same can’t be said about every bit of info.

In its blog post, 1Password said that it was “investigating indications that an attacker gained access to an employee’s corporate GitHub account”.This was then used by the hacker to access source code and push malicious code through to backend services, letting them download some administrative data related to customers. This involves customer names, email addresses, account and user identifiers, account creation and last sign-in times, tokens in certain emailed links for invitations, provisioning and account recovery, and some other “non-secret” metadata like version numeric identifiers.

1Password does say that the really important stuff, like your vaults and items in them, the keys that protect your vaults, account recovery keys, and other 1Password apps and browser extensions were not affected. This does mean that you won’t even need to change any passwords, including the one you use to sign in to the service to begin with. On the flip side, though, with the hacker now knowing your name, email, and the fact that you use 1Password, users should be on high alert for phishing scams in particular.

For now, the company has disabled the compromised GitHub account, revoked the stolen token, and removed the access that the hacker created. It has also rotated or revoked internal credentials that may have been exposed. On the user end, it has also lengthened the codes for invitation and recovery emails from six digits to 10 characters just in case.

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(Source: 1Password)