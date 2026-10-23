Personal agents like the recently announced Claude Duet are advertised as proactive players in the average person’s day-to-day, with the ability to do anything and everything for the user. However, depending on the task, the agent may require access to the user’s account on certain websites, and simply handing over login credentials is a bad idea for obvious reasons. To address this conundrum, 1Password has launched a platform for logging in agents without sharing this information.

Dubbed 1Password for Agents, the tool allows the model to request to use a credential from the user’s vault. Once the agent reaches a login page, it uses a unique digital key to verify its identity to the password manager. The user will then be notified of this activity, with information on which credential is needed and why. Naturally, the user can choose to approve or deny the request as they please. Should they approve, 1Password will then directly fill in the sign-in form without disclosing any login details to the agent, so the agent can continue their work without knowing the user’s password or any other information saved in the vault.

Of course, while the agent does not get the login credentials, it will be signed into the account and therefore be able to take action within it. As such, it’s wise to exercise caution when offering access as agents can easily make mistakes. AI models are also known to behave in unintended ways, so giving them control over your account would be a gamble either way.

What the tool actually prevents is the risk of exposing sensitive credentials. After all, simply handing the password over to the agent means a copy of it exists in a place the user does not control. Even if the AI does not misuse the information at a later point in time, the data could still be leaked. A safer alternative would be to manually log in whenever the agent requires access, which can get tedious. So, one argument for using 1Password for Agents is convenience on top of security.

In any case, the platform is built to work with a variety of models, including Meta’s Muse, OpenAI’s Dots, SpaceXAI’s Grok, and Town’s Townie. 1Password is offering the tool for both the Individual and Family plans, though availability may vary depending on factors like region, device, and sign-in method.

(Source: 1Password [1], [2])