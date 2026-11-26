Electronic Arts (EA) is bringing back the voice of late football commentator John Motson through an AI recreation in EA Sports FC 27. The feature arrives today, 26 November, as part of Title Update v1.3.0, giving players the option to hear the legendary broadcaster commentate on their matches once again.

As reported by the BBC, the project combines nearly a decade of Motson’s original in-game recordings with generative AI trained on his voice. This allows EA to recreate commentary for modern players and teams that Motson never had the opportunity to cover before his passing in February 2023, aged 77.

A Familiar Voice From The FIFA Era

Those who grew up with EA’ FIFA videogames will recognise Motson’s voice and commentary, as he was the first regular commentator for the football game franchise, beginning with FIFA 96 and remaining part of the series until FIFA 2005. He also made a brief appearance in FIFA 19, although he was not involved in the subsequent EA Sports FC titles while he was alive.

The broadcaster was best known for his decades-long career with the BBC, during which he covered more than 2,500 matches, including 10 FIFA World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals. His distinctive commentary also became a familiar part of the FIFA experience for players who grew up with the franchise during the 1990s and early 2000s.

According to EA, the recreation was developed with the approval of Motson’s widow and son, Fred Motson. His son welcomed the project, describing it as a touching tribute that would allow a new generation of football fans to experience his father’s legacy.

AI Voice Cloning Raises Questions About Consent. Again.

Despite the family’s approval, the project has yet again brought attention to the ethical concerns surrounding AI voice cloning, particularly when it involves someone who is no longer alive to provide consent.

Speaking to the BBC, Peter Caulfield, founder of campaign group Save Our Voices Now, questioned whether family members should have the authority to approve such projects on behalf of deceased individuals. He argued that AI voice cloning should only be permitted when the person has explicitly agreed to it, regardless of whether they are alive or deceased.

Caulfield added that having a family relationship with the individual should not automatically grant someone the right to approve the recreation of their voice. His comments highlight the wider debate surrounding ownership and consent when AI is used to reproduce the voices and likenesses of people who can no longer make those decisions themselves.

EA, meanwhile, maintains that the project is intended as a tribute rather than a replacement for human commentators. The company also told the BBC that it has no plans to use AI to replace its existing commentary team.

(Source: EA / BBC)