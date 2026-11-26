Since its launch, PayLater by Grab has allowed Malaysians to be more flexible when it comes to spending, with consumers having the option to own a new product now and pay for it in instalments later. That said, this has not always been a smooth ride, with confusion surrounding whether a certain seller supports the payment method. If you’ve ever had to ask a merchant “PayLater by Grab boleh?”, then you know the struggle.

But that is becoming a thing of the past, as PayLater by Grab now works with any DuitNow QR. So, if you spot that familiar pink logo, then you know you can simply scan and pay with PayLater by Grab, no questions asked. No more doubts, just the assurance that you have complete control over your purchases.

Staying on top of payments is also easy, with options to pay in either 4, 8, or 12 instalments. Alternatively, you can pay via Postpaid, which essentially means consolidating all your Grab purchases and eligible payments into a single bill. You will then pay the entire sum the following month.

Get More Bang For Buck With These Deals

For some, the convenience offered by Buy Now, Pay Later services is enough of a reason to use PayLater by Grab. But the feature also comes with its own set of perks. For starters, depending on your chosen payment plan, you can enjoy a 0% interest rate* on instalments. What’s more, you have the opportunity to earn up to 2x GrabCoins* when you scan to pay with PayLater by Grab. These benefits are available via your favourite establishments across multiple product categories, including electronics, fashion, beauty, and dining. Of course, the aforementioned perks are subject to certain terms and conditions.

But that’s not all! Grab has some great deals and discounts. For those just getting started, you can enjoy RM10 off on your first in-store purchase when you spend a minimum of RM50. All you need to do is activate PayLater and enter the code NEWPAYLATER10 at checkout.

Already a frequent PayLater user? There’s a little something for you too! Enjoy a RM10 discount on in-store purchases when you spend a minimum of RM100. Simply use the promo code PAYLATER10 at checkout.

With PayLater by Grab, customers have more ways to manage their daily spending. And with the feature now working with DuitNow QR, you can rest assured that you can pay your way with full confidence. Just keep an eye out for the DuitNow logo on the seller standees. And if you need more info, all the details are available on the Grab official website.

*Subject to terms and conditions.

This article is brought to you by Grab.