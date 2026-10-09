Grab, Japan’s SoftBank Group and Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) have signed a framework agreement to explore developing an artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure platform in Sarawak. The three companies will work together to establish a roadmap for the platform’s phased development, although they have yet to disclose an investment value or implementation timeline.

According to a joint statement, the collaboration will explore opportunities across the AI value chain, including AI-based computing and services, advanced technologies, robotics, and local workforce and community development. The partnership also aims to support Sarawak’s ambition to build a high-value, technology-driven economy while expanding Malaysia’s digital infrastructure and connectivity.

Different Roles In The Partnership

SoftBank will contribute its global technology and AI ecosystem, drawing on its expertise in AI infrastructure, advanced computing, semiconductors and physical AI. Grab, meanwhile, will bring its Southeast Asian digital ecosystem, applied AI capabilities, and established networks of customers and partners across the region.

Petros will contribute its experience in leveraging Sarawak’s energy resources for economic development, including through the Sarawak Gas Roadmap and its role as master developer of the Kuching Low-Carbon Hub (KLCH). Its involvement will also cover energy supply solutions and supporting infrastructure, local engagement, and efforts to strengthen local participation and value creation throughout Sarawak’s supply chain.

The companies said the collaboration reflects their shared view of Sarawak’s potential to become a destination for AI infrastructure and high-value technology industries. It also aligns with Malaysia’s ambition to establish itself as a regional hub for AI and digital infrastructure.

Supporting Sarawak’s Digital Economy

Beyond infrastructure development, the partnership is intended to attract strategic investments, develop local talent and capabilities, and encourage technology-driven economic activities across Sarawak, Malaysia and the wider region. Petros also said the initiative could contribute to the expansion of Malaysia’s digital connectivity, including through the Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA) initiative, while supporting Sarawak’s Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030.

The framework agreement was signed by SoftBank Group chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, Grab co-founder and group CEO Anthony Tan, and Petros group CEO Datuk Janin Girie. However, the agreement currently outlines plans to explore the proposed platform, with further details on its implementation and investment requirements yet to be announced.

(Source: Petros / Softbank / Grab)