The government is exploring the establishment of an artificial intelligence (AI) wealth fund that would allow Malaysians to share in the economic gains generated by the technology. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he had instructed the Communications and Digital ministries to study the proposal and examine possible approaches to implementing it.

Speaking on RTM’s Dialog Negara programme last night, Anwar said he agreed in principle with an idea proposed by US Senator Bernie Sanders, who has pushed for legislation to establish an AI fund that would distribute dividends to Americans. He added that Malaysia could begin engaging with the proposal even before any legislation is introduced.

The idea is essentially to ensure that the economic benefits generated by AI are distributed more widely, rather than primarily enriching the companies developing and deploying the technology. Depending on how such a fund is structured, Malaysians could potentially receive financial dividends from the wealth generated by the industry, giving ordinary citizens a more direct stake in the country’s growing AI economy.

Ensuring AI Investments Benefit The Country

The Prime Minister added that Malaysia was already imposing conditions on foreign AI investors to ensure their investments deliver wider benefits to the country. These include requiring companies to contribute towards infrastructure development and provide advanced AI training opportunities for Malaysians.

As an example, Anwar cited Google’s recent US$15 billion investment in Malaysia, which includes a commitment to spend RM600 million on water supply infrastructure in Negeri Sembilan. The company is also expected to provide advanced AI training to 1,000 Malaysians, with Universiti Malaya among the potential training partners.

What The Fund Could Mean For Malaysians

The proposed fund could give Malaysians a direct share of the wealth generated by the AI industry, potentially through dividend payments. This would allow ordinary citizens to benefit from the technology’s economic growth, rather than leaving most of its gains concentrated among major technology companies.

It could also help offset some of the economic disruption caused by AI adoption, particularly as automation threatens to displace certain jobs. However, the government has yet to clarify how the fund would be financed, who would qualify for payouts, or when it could be implemented.

(Source: Bernama)