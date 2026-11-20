Apple is reportedly developing its own autonomous AI agent capable of performing tasks on behalf of users. As reported by Bloomberg, the company’s plans were outlined in several job listings published on its careers website, including one seeking a senior engineering manager to lead the development of a proactive, agentic AI assistant.

As detailed in the job description, the envisioned system would be able to operate a computer much like a human user. This includes working across different applications, running commands, writing and debugging code, accessing online services and choosing the appropriate tools to complete a task.

The agent would also be capable of planning and executing multi-step workflows across applications, web browsers, command lines and APIs. Apple appears to also be looking into coordinating specialised sub-agents to handle different parts of a task, potentially allowing the system to manage more complicated requests with less user intervention.

Privacy and security are also highlighted as key considerations in the development process. Apple says such agents would require strong permission controls, sandboxing and transparency, particularly since they may need to execute code, access user credentials and perform actions on their behalf.

Bloomberg notes that Apple is still in the early stages of development, although the company has reportedly considered introducing the technology as soon as the end of 2027. The reported initiative would put Apple in competition with several established players in the autonomous AI market, including OpenAI’s Dots, Anthropic’s Duet and Meta’s Muse.

Meanwhile, Apple is also working to make Siri more capable of interacting with third-party applications. Its upcoming iOS 27.3 update is expected to lay the groundwork for deeper app integration, allowing the assistant to perform tasks such as booking transportation and restaurant reservations. However, these improvements still fall short of a fully autonomous AI agent.

(Source: Bloomberg)