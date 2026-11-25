Fujifilm Malaysia has officially introduced two new instant cameras, the Instax mini Evo 2 and Instax Square 2. Both models are designed to offer different approaches to instant photography, with the former combining digital and analogue features while the latter sticks to a more traditional instant camera experience.

Instax Mini Evo 2

The Instax mini Evo 2 is a hybrid instant camera featuring a 4.5-inch touchscreen, which is the first of its kind among Instax devices. The display allows users to compose shots, adjust settings and preview images before printing them.

It also comes with Instax Expanded View, which provides a wider perspective and an on-screen framing guide. Meanwhile, its Instax Immersive Movie feature records the four seconds leading up to each shot, allowing users to preserve some of the moments preceding the actual capture.

For creative options, the camera offers 10 lens effects and 10 film effects, providing up to 100 possible combinations. These include four new shooting effects called Afterimage, Soft Focus, Yellow Green and Deep.

Instax Square 2

Meanwhile, the Instax Square 2 is an analogue instant camera that captures photos in a 1:1 square format. It features automatic exposure adjustment, which controls shutter speed and flash output to achieve optimal brightness, alongside a built-in selfie mirror.

The camera offers three shooting modes, namely Standard, Close-up and Landscape. The latter is a new addition intended for capturing distant subjects and group shots, while Close-up mode is suited for selfies and other nearby subjects.

Users can also apply one of two built-in mood filters, with Warm offering softer, warmer tones and Cool producing a crisper appearance. Alongside the camera, Fujifilm is also introducing its new Instax Soft Haze square-format film, which uses a newly developed emulsion to produce soft lighting effects and warmer colours.

Pricing And Availability

The Instax mini Evo 2 is available in Malaysia with a retail price of RM1,148, which includes a bundle with one pack of film. Fujifilm is also running a limited-time promotion where early buyers are entitled to receive an Infinity Kit and an exclusive Instax camera strap along with their purchase, though only while stocks last.

Meanwhile, the Instax Square 2 has been available locally since 4 November 2026. It retails for RM508 as part of the Good Vibes Kit, which comes with a complimentary camera case during its early-bird promotion, while the new Soft Haze film is priced at RM58.