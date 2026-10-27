Fujifilm has announced a new addition to its Instax Evo range of hybrid instant cameras. If the name doesn’t already make it obvious, the Instax Mini Evo 2 is the successor to the original Instax Mini Evo, which launched about five years prior. Naturally, this model brings a few improvements and new features.

In terms of design, the Mini Evo 2 retains the familiar compact build that combines a digital camera with an instant printer. There are some slight tweaks here and there, which the company claims are for improving comfort and handling. But for the most part, the new camera retains the same visual elements and controls.

Looking beyond appearances, the device features a 1/2.77-inch CMOS sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, marking an improvement over its precursor’s 1/5-inch lens. Image resolution also gets a bump to a maximum of 13MP. Beyond that, the new model gets a bigger 4.5-inch LCD display on the rear, making it easier to compose shots. Notably, this panel supports touch inputs, making the Mini Evo 2 the first model in the lineup with a touchscreen.

To better aid users with composition, Fujifilm has introduced an Expanded View feature, which shows a wider area beyond the frame edges. It does not actually increase the field of view of the captured image, however. The feature is meant to allow photographers to see more of the surrounding area when shooting, particularly when the subject is moving.

Speaking of movement, the new model also comes with an Immersive Movie mode. This mode captures the moments leading up to the shot, which gets saved as a five-second clip. It should be noted that a microSD card is required to use the feature, and that audio is not recorded. The videos will save in a vertical 9:16 format and can be downloaded to a smartphone via the dedicated app. Other than that, the Mini Evo 2 comes with ten lens effects and ten film effects, which users can mix and match for their desired look.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo 2 is expected to be available from 27 November 2026 onwards with a US$290 (~RM1,185) price tag. For now, pricing for the Malaysian market remains under wraps. That said, the local arm of the brand has started teasing the product, promising that it is coming soon.

(Source: Fujifilm [1], [2], Instax Club via Instagram, PetaPixel)