Huawei has introduced the MateBook Fold S in China, which is a more compact take on its foldable laptop concept. While it still has a relatively large footprint, the device is essentially a smaller version of last year’s MateBook Fold, with a 14.7-inch foldable OLED display instead of the original’s 18-inch panel.

One of its more interesting additions is a secondary display on the back, which Huawei calls the Live Square Screen. Resembling the cover screens found on flip-style foldable smartphones, it allows users to interact with certain features without having to unfold the main display.

The smaller screen can show notifications, calendar appointments and weather information. It also supports interaction with selected apps, while Huawei has demonstrated using it to start meeting recordings and generate meeting summaries through its AI assistant.

Like its larger sibling, the MateBook Fold S can be used in several configurations. Users can fold its main display halfway for a laptop-like experience with an on-screen keyboard, or unfold it completely to use as a tablet. It also comes with a built-in kickstand and supports Huawei’s M-Pencil stylus.

The MateBook Fold S has a 14.7-inch foldable OLED display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 3,240 x 2,160 resolution. When folded, each half measures 10.2 inches diagonally, while the secondary display on the back measures 3.5 inches. Despite its relatively large screen, the device weighs just 639g, or 647g for the Cloud Sea Blue variant, excluding the keyboard.

Other specifications include a Kirin XE90 processor, up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It also has a 46Wh battery, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, Bluetooth 6.0 and two USB-C ports. The device runs HarmonyOS and is available in three colour options: Phantom Night Black, Sky White and Cloud Sea Blue.

In China, the MateBook Fold S starts at CNY14,999 (~RM9,299) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The 16GB RAM + 512GB variant costs CNY16,999 (~RM10,539), while the 24GB RAM + 512GB model goes for CNY18,999 (~RM11,779), and the 32GB RAM + 1TB configuration is priced at CNY22,999 (~RM14,259). Meanwhile, a limited-edition bundle of the same memory and storage capacity costs CNY24,999 (~RM15,499).

Unfortunately, much like its predecessor, the MateBook Fold S may not receive an official launch in Malaysia. Huawei has yet to indicate whether it intends to bring the foldable laptop to markets outside China.

(Source: Huawei China [official website] / GSMArena)